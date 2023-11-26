Video
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 6:51 PM  Count : 142
Observer Online Report

Uganda made an upset as they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to take two crucial points in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier on Sunday.

As a result, the 23rd-ranked team moved up to third place on the points table, which is led by Namibia and Kenya. Zimbabwe, the only Test-playing nation in the competition, are sitting in fourth place with two points and need other results to go their way if they have any hopes of qualifying for the T20 World Cup next year.
Zimbabwe batted first and found the going tough, losing wickets at regular intervals. While skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48*, Uganda’s star was Dinesh Nakrani, who finished with 3/14.

During the chase, Uganda’s effort was led by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40). The African nation chased down the Chevrons’ total in the 19th over with five wickets to spare.

This was the first time Uganda played against a Test nation and they won the game by five wickets.

Only the top two sides in the Region Qualifier will make it to the T20 World Cup 2024.

EM



Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
