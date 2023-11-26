Video
Home Health

Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 6:41 PM  Count : 179
Observer Online Report

A total of three people died from dengue in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 1,598 this year.

Of the new deaths, 1fatalities were reported in Dhaka and 2 outside the capital.

According to the daily update of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), some 971people were hospitalized during the period.
Among the new patients, 217 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 754 outside it.

Some 3,595 dengue patients, including 926 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,08,167 dengue cases, 3,02,974 recoveries, this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.



NY

