Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home National

Another low pressure may form in South Andaman Sea, intensify further

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 6:22 PM  Count : 174
Observer Online Report

Another low pressure may form in South Andaman Sea, intensify further

Another low pressure may form in South Andaman Sea, intensify further


A low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and adjoining area during next 48 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

It is likely to intensify further, said a special bulletin of the Met Office on Sunday.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.
Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, the details of its intensification and subsequent path will only become clearer as the week progresses, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Currently, it remains uncertain whether this system will gain enough strength to transform into a full-fledged cyclone. But if it does, the cyclonic storm will be named Cyclone Michaung, as per the name suggested by Myanmar.

The consecutive storms in the Bay of Bengal can be attributed to the ongoing post-monsoon cyclone season in the North Indian Ocean, lasting from October to December. The warm ocean waters and high sea surface temperatures during this time of the year tend to create favourable conditions for cyclogenesis, according to the IMD.

On November 17, Cyclone Midhili lashed Bangladesh’s coast with “weak” winds, but caused significant harm, killing at least seven people and destroying scores of homes.

 

NY

Related Topics

low pressure   forming   South Andaman Sea  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Another low pressure may form in South Andaman Sea, intensify further
Awami League didn't give nomination to Mahia Mahi
AL didn't announce candidates in Selim Osman, Inu's seats


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft