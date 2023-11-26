Video
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:16 PM
Home Countryside

New gas reserves found in Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 6:02 PM  Count : 213
Observer Online Desk

New gas reserves found in Sylhet

New gas reserves found in Sylhet


New gas reserve has been found in well No 10 under the Sylhet Gas Field Limited in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet district.

Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) Director Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said 13 million cubic feet of gas can be extracted daily from the well.

“We are expecting to extract 13 million cubic feet of gas per day from the layer,” he said.

This new well located in the middle of Hagla Haor of the upazila remains submerged in the monsoon but it becomes dry in the dry season.

In 2018, a three-dimensional geological survey found gas in the Sylhet gas field. Following that, a Chinese company started the excavation work.

The minimum market value of gas found in the well is Tk 3,600 crores, according to stakeholders.

Around Tk 203 crore have been spent on the project.

Earlier, gas production commenced on November 22 from the previously abandoned Well No. 2 in Sylhet's Kailastila, injecting an additional 7 million cubic feet of gas into the national grid daily.


 


