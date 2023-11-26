AL didn't announce candidates in Selim Osman, Inu's seats

Awami League has announced the party nominated candidates for the 12th national parliamentary election.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the nominated candidates at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday afternoon.Obaidul Quader announced the names of of nominated candidates in 298, out of 300 seats of Jatiya Sangsad. The candidates of two constituencies will be announced later on. The constituencies are Narayanganj-5 and Kushtia-2.Jatiya Party's Selim Osman is the incumbent member of parliament in Narayanganj-5 and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's Hasanul Huq Inu is the member if parliament in Kushtia-2 constituencies.