208 vehicles torched across country since Oct 28

A total of 208 arson attacks have been recorded till 6:00 am on Sunday during the blockades and hartals enforced by BNP and its like-minded parties since October 28.Besides, three arson attacks were recorded in 60 hours from 6:00 pm on November 23 till 6:00 am on Sunday during the ongoing 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade enforced by the opposition parties.Two buses and one truck were set ablaze during the period.Of these, one was set on fire inside Dhaka city, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, Deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.The rest two arson attacks were carried out in Cumilla’s Daudkandi and Barishal division.A total of 30 members of six firefighting units worked to douse the fires across the country during this period.A 48-hour hartal — called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties — protesting the general election schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) is underway from this morning amid fear of violence.EM