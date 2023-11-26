Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home National

Three celebrities get AL nomination

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 5:10 PM  Count : 329
Observer Online Report

Three celebrities get AL nomination

Three celebrities get AL nomination


Three celebrates have been nominated by the Awami League (AL) for the 12th parliamentary election.

AL nominated popular actor Asaduzzaman Noor for Nilphamari -2 constituency, singer Momtaz for Manikganj-2, and actor Ferdous Ahmed for Dhaka-10 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the party's nominees for 300 parliamentary seats at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday.
Meanwhile, at least 120 celebrates from cultural sector had collected nomination form from AL to contest the election.

Actor Mahiya Mahi has collected a nomination form for the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency, while actor Masud Parvez Rubel is for Barisal-3. Television actors Shomi Kaiser and Rokeya Prachi have sought party nominations from Feni-3, film actor Shimla for Jhenaidah-1, actor Danny Sidak for Dhaka-10, and comedian Siddiqur Rahman for Dhaka-17 and Tangail-1.


NY

Related Topics

Three   celebrities   get AL nomination  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Another low pressure may form in South Andaman Sea, intensify further
Awami League didn't give nomination to Mahia Mahi
AL didn't announce candidates in Selim Osman, Inu's seats


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft