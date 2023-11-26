Those who get Awami League nomination

Awami League has announced the party nominated candidates for the 12th national parliamentary election.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the nominated candidates of 298, out of 300 seats, at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday afternoon.The names of candidates in two constituencies of Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 were not announced. Among the party's central leaders, Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Obaidul Quader, Hasan Mahmud and Dipu Moni got the nomination.Among the new faces, star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan got nomination for Magura-1 and actor Ferdous Ahmed for Dhaka-10 constituencies.Obaidul Quader said nominated candidates will vie for the next general polls with the symbol of "Boat".END/SZA