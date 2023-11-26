Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination

Two cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza have been given nomination from the Awami League to contest the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.



Shakib has been nominated from Magura-1 constituency while Mashrafe, the incumbent member of parliament, from Narail-2.



Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday announced the names of nominated candidates for the polls at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.





Shakib collected nomination papers on November 18 from Dhaka-10, Magura-1, and Magura-2 constituencies.



On the other hand, Mashrafe, who is running member of parliament with Awami League, once again got the opportunity to contest with the symbol "Boat". Earlier, the Awami League fixed the candidates in several rounds of nomination board meetings with the party president Sheikh Hasina in the chair.





A total of 3,362 aspirants collected nomination papers to be candidates of the party from a total of 300 constituencies across the country to contest the upcoming national elections.





