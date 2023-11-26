Girls ahead of boys in HSC pass rate, GPA-5



Girls outshined boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams this year too with 80.57 per cent girls passing the exams as against 76.76 per cent boys.





Girls showed their brilliance in achieving highest Grade Point Average GPA-5 as girls secured 49,365 GPA-5 against boys’ 43,230.





The number of boys who appeared for the exams was high compared to the girls this year. A total of 6, 98,135 boys and 6, 76,353 girls sat for the exams under 11 education boards across the country.





This year a total of 13, 74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25.

A total of 10, 67, 852 students passed the exams and the results were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the morning.









The overall pass rate was 85.95 last year but this year it stood at 78.64 per cent, a decline by 3.81 per cent.







NY

