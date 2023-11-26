Man to die for killing wife, mother-in-law in Chandpur

A Chandpur court has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Faridganj upazila of Chandpur district in 2020.Additional District and Session Court-2 Judge Shahedul Karim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict on Sunday.The convict is Md Al Mamun Mohon, 32, a resident of Raiganj upazila in Lakshmipur districtAccording to the prosecution, in May, 2020 Mamun stabbed his wife Tanjina Akter Ritu, 20, and his mother-in-law Farida Parveen 45, to death over a family feud in Faridganj upazila.Following the murder Ritu's uncle filed a case with Faridganj Police Station. Police pressed charge-sheet on December 29 in the same year.