Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:15 PM
Man to die for killing wife, mother-in-law in Chandpur

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 4:41 PM  Count : 191
Observer Online Report

A Chandpur court has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Faridganj upazila of Chandpur  district in 2020.
 
Additional District and Session Court-2 Judge Shahedul Karim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict on Sunday.
The convict is Md Al Mamun Mohon, 32, a resident of Raiganj upazila in Lakshmipur district
 
According to the prosecution, in May, 2020 Mamun stabbed his wife Tanjina Akter Ritu, 20, and his mother-in-law Farida Parveen 45, to death over a family feud in Faridganj upazila.
 
Following the murder Ritu's uncle filed a case with Faridganj Police Station. Police pressed charge-sheet on December 29 in the same year.
 


