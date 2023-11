A farmer died after being bitten by a snake in Bhola's Lalmohan upazila on Saturday night.The dead was Yasin Majhi, 45, a resident of Payari Mohan area under Lord Hardinge of the upazila.It was known that the farmer was working in a field near the house in the afternoon. At that time, a snake bit his leg. Yasin Majhi later died in the upazila health complex at night while undergoing treatment.Lord Hardinge UP chairman Abul Kashem Mia confirmed it.