Four 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' men held in Khulna

Police arrested four members of the banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Khanjahan Nagor area under Harintana Police Station in Khulna city on Sunday night



Police arrested four members of the banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir, including its regional commander, from Khanjahan Nagor area under Harintana Police Station in Khulna city on Sunday night.

The arrested are Md Anisur Rahman alias Ruhul Amin Rocky, 36, the regional commander of the ban militant group, Md Shakil Ahmed, 26, Md Rizvi Azim Khan, 27, and Mehdi Hossain Salit, 24.Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque disclosed the matter on Sunday in a press briefing held at the KMP headquarters in the city.He said detective branch of KMP conducted a drive in Khanjahan Nagar area on Saturday night while they were holding a secret meeting at a house in that area and arrested them.They also seized four laptops, six mobile phones, two pen drives, one ATM card, leaflets, militant books and various electronic devices, he added.Rocky currently is a teacher of city's English medium Rosedale Intl school. Earlier, he was arrested thrice by DMP police in militant cases at Gulshan Police Station and Vatara Police Station in the capital.