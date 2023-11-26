Shakib named in platinum category of PSL draft







The ninth edition of the franchise league will be held from February 13 to March 3 next year while the possible date for auction is December 14.





Shakib has played a total of 13 matches in the PSL so far scored 181 runs at an average of 16.45 and also took 8 wickets.



Apart from Shakib, Aaron Finch, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Alex Hales, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Ingram, Dan Christian, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Fakhar Zaman, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard, Lungi Ngidi, Martin Guptill, Matthew Wade, Mitchell McClenaghan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Odean Smith, Rahkeem Cornwall, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Reece Topley, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills and Wanindu Hasaranga are also in this category. Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, PSL authorities confirmed through a message on their X account (formerly Twitter).The ninth edition of the franchise league will be held from February 13 to March 3 next year while the possible date for auction is December 14.A total of 493 foreign players were included in the draft, 28 of whom are Bangladeshis. However, Shakib is the only Bangladeshi cricketer in in the most expensive platinum category, the base price for which is 1.3 lakh US dollars.Shakib has played a total of 13 matches in the PSL so far scored 181 runs at an average of 16.45 and also took 8 wickets.Apart from Shakib, Aaron Finch, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Alex Hales, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Ingram, Dan Christian, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Fakhar Zaman, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard, Lungi Ngidi, Martin Guptill, Matthew Wade, Mitchell McClenaghan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Odean Smith, Rahkeem Cornwall, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Reece Topley, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills and Wanindu Hasaranga are also in this category.





Shakib named in platinum category of PSL draft





Among other Bangladeshi cricketers, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehdi Hasan Miraj and Taskin Ahmed are the diamond category, with a base price of 60 thousand dollars.





Earlier, the list of players in diamond, gold, and silver category was revealed, where 28 cricketers of Bangladesh got a place. There are 5 cricketers from Bangladesh in the diamond category. They are Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed.



There are 7 Bangladeshis in the gold category. They are Litton Das, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Ebadot Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Ziaur Rahman, and Khaled Ahmed. Besides, there are 16 Bangladeshi cricketers in the silver category. They are Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Al-Amin Hossain, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Junaid Siddique, Nasum Ahmed, Nadif Chowdhury, Monir Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Soumya Sarkar, Shafiul Islam, Sabbir Rahman and Ruyel Miah.



Currently, Shakib is busy with the national elections as he has already bought and submitted nomination papers for three constituencies.



SA