Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home Countryside

Truck set afire in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 3:03 PM  Count : 261
Observer Online Report

Truck set afire in Barishal

Truck set afire in Barishal


Miscreants set fire to a truck on the Barishal-Dhaka highway at Ujirpur upazila in Barishal district early Sunday, on the eve of BNP's 48-hour blockade.

The incident took place at around 5am in Bamrail area under the upazila.
Being informed by locals, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said Bipul Hossain, duty officer of Gournadi Fire Service Station.

However, no casualties were reported in this incident.

Quoting locals, Gournadi Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Golam Rosul Molla said miscreants stopped vehicle on the way to Mymensingh from Barishal's Mulaid upazila and set fire on it.

A case was filed with the police station in this regard, the OC added.

SA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Child dies being hit by auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
New gas reserves found in Sylhet
Man sentenced to death for killing daughter in Sirajganj
Rotary Public Image Seminar held
Man to die for killing wife, mother-in-law in Chandpur
Farmer dies from snake bite in Bhola


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft