Truck set afire in Barishal

The incident took place at around 5am in Bamrail area under the upazila.

Miscreants set fire to a truck on the Barishal-Dhaka highway at Ujirpur upazila in Barishal district early Sunday, on the eve of BNP's 48-hour blockade. Being informed by locals, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said Bipul Hossain, duty officer of Gournadi Fire Service Station.





However, no casualties were reported in this incident.



