Truck set afire in Barishal
Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 3:03 PM
Count : 261
|
Miscreants set fire to a truck on the Barishal-Dhaka highway at Ujirpur upazila in Barishal district early Sunday, on the eve of BNP's 48-hour blockade.
The incident took place at around 5am in Bamrail area under the upazila.
Being informed by locals, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said Bipul Hossain, duty officer of Gournadi Fire Service Station.
However, no casualties were reported in this incident.
Quoting locals, Gournadi Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Golam Rosul Molla said miscreants stopped vehicle on the way to Mymensingh from Barishal's Mulaid upazila and set fire on it.
A case was filed with the police station in this regard, the OC added.
SA
