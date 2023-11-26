Video
Oct 28 rally: Arrested BNP leader dies at Kashimpur Jail

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 2:35 PM  Count : 307
Observer Online Report

BNP leader Golapur Rahman, who was arrested from in front of Nayapaltan central office a day before the party's October 28 rally, has died inside Kashimpur Jail.

He died in Gazipur's Kashimpur Jail on Saturday afternoon.

The party chairperson's press wing Shamsuddin Didar confirmed the death news to media.

Golapur Rahman was BNP's senior vice-president of Ward No. 6 under Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram.

Shamsuddin Didar said, "Golapur Rahman was arrested by Paltan thana police from in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on October 27, a day before BNP's mass rally."

TF

