Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:13 PM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under bus in Bhola

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 2:05 PM
Upazila Representative

Two people, including a seven-year-old child, were killed as a bus crushed them at Lalmohan upazila in Bhola district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place at around 11am in Langolkhali bridge area under the upazila.
The deceased were identified as Md Hasnain, 7, Md Bhuttu, a resident of Ward No-5, and Abdul Jabbar, 55,  son of Karam Ali, a resident of Ward No-7 under Lalmohan municipality.

According to witnesses, a speeding Direk Paribahan bus was heading towards Bhola from Char Fasson. On the way, when it reached Langalkhali bridge, its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and crushed four pedastrians critically injured.

They were taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctir declared Hasnain and Jabbar dead. The other injured were referred to Bhola and Barishal for better treatment.

Lalmohan Police Station OC Md Enayet Hossain said being informed, police seized the bus from the spot, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.

