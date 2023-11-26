Train services on Bhairab-Mymensingh route resumes after 18hrs



Train communication between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Mymensingh resumed around 18 hours after a derailment in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj on Saturday afternoon.





Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, master of Kishoreganj Rail Station, confirmed the development to UNB, saying that train operation resumed around 10:30 am on the Bhairab and Mymensingh route.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, train movement on the route came to a halt when the engine and two compartments of the Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express derailed while entering Gachihata Rail Station Point around 4:20 pm.





TF





Two rescue trains from Bramanbaria's Akhaura and Mymensingh stations arrived around 11:30 pm last night and removed the derailed train, Kishoreganj Express, at Gachihata Rail Station Point under Katiadi upazila.