HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 1:14 PM
Barisal board has secured the top position among the 11 boards with 80.65 per cent pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations this year.
Meanwhile, Jashore board saw a drop in the pass percentage. The pass rate of this board is only 69.88 per cent.
The pass rate in Dhaka is 79.44 per cent, Rajshahi 78.45 per cent, Cumilla 75.34 per cent and Chattogram 73.81 per cent.
