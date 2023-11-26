Two killed being hit by covered van in Dinajpur

Two people were killed and two others injured as a covered van hit a battery run van at Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur
district on Saturday night.
The accident
took place at around 9pm on the Parbatipur-Phulbari highway in Haldibari area of the upazila.
The deceased were identified as the driver of Lalu, 30, son of Atikur Rahman, a resident of Haldibari Dolapara area under Polashbari union, and Abdul Majid, 50, son of Abdus Sattar, of Shalandar village under Chandipur union of the upazila.
According to locals, Lalu along with several passengers were heading towards Parbatipur riding on his van. On the way, when they reached in front of Haldibari Barma Filling Station, a speeding covered van of a courier service smashed the battery-run van from opposite direction, leaving four critically injured.
They were taken to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Lalu and Majid dead and referred the others to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Parbatipur Model Police Station inspector Hafiz Md Raihan said being informed, police seized the vehicle from the spot, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.
AAM/SA