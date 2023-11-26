Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home Countryside

Two killed being hit by covered van in Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:55 PM  Count : 253
Upazila Representative

Two killed being hit by covered van in Dinajpur

Two killed being hit by covered van in Dinajpur


Two people were killed and two others injured as a covered van hit a battery run van at Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district on Saturday night.

The accident took place at around 9pm on the Parbatipur-Phulbari highway in Haldibari area of the upazila.
The deceased were identified as the driver of Lalu, 30, son of Atikur Rahman, a resident of Haldibari Dolapara area under Polashbari union, and Abdul Majid, 50, son of Abdus Sattar, of Shalandar village under Chandipur union of the upazila.

According to locals, Lalu along with several passengers were heading towards Parbatipur riding on his van. On the way, when they reached in front of Haldibari Barma Filling Station, a speeding covered van of a courier service smashed the battery-run van from opposite direction, leaving four critically injured.

They were taken to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Lalu and Majid dead and referred the others to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Parbatipur Model Police Station inspector Hafiz Md Raihan said being informed, police seized the vehicle from the spot, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

AAM/SA

Related Topics

Dinajpur   accident  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Child dies being hit by auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
New gas reserves found in Sylhet
Man sentenced to death for killing daughter in Sirajganj
Rotary Public Image Seminar held
Man to die for killing wife, mother-in-law in Chandpur
Farmer dies from snake bite in Bhola


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft