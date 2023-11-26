No scope to spare arsonists: PM







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said there is no chance to spare the arsonists in protecting the lives and properties of the people.





"Steps will be taken against those who are involved in arson violence and vandalism. There is no option to forgive them," she said while formally unveiling the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, reports BSS.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards earlier handed over the summery of the results of the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 to the premier.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP became isolated from the masses soon after it started resorting to arson violence in the name of movement to dislodge the government.