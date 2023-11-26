Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board







Both pass rate and GPA-5 in Sylhet board in HSC and equivalent examinations have decreased.





This year, Sylhet board pass rate is 71.62 per cent, while 1,699 got GPA-5.

Compared to the last year, the pass rate has decreased by 9.81 per cent and GPA-5 by 3,182.

In 2022, Sylhet board pass rate was 81.43 per cent.





