Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Tilted Ctg building: 7-member probe body formed

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Observer Online Desk

Chattogram district administration last night formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident of a four-storey building tilting in Raufabad area in the port city.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman confirmed the development, saying that the committee headed by deputy director (local government) of the district administration was asked to submit its report within seven working days, reports UNB.
The committee includes representatives from Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), district administration, Fire Service and Civil Defence and Department of Public Works, he said.

The probe body will be able to take opinions from experts of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) if needed, the DC said.

The local administrator informed that they issued a notification asking people to vacate the five buildings adjacent to the tilted one until further order.

Schools in the area were kept open for the residents of the buildings to take shelter and food arrangements have been made, he said.

Earlier last evening, the building named ‘Khorshed Mansion’ suddenly tilted in the Raufabad area.

Being informed, three firefighting units from nearby stations rushed to the spot and rescued its residents.

Moreover, firefighters removed members of around 100 families from the nearby buildings.

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams said that the building was supposed to be removed and its owner took time to do so.

