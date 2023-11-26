Youth dies falling off high rise building in Dhaka

A 20-year-old youth died on Saturday after falling from the eighth floor of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Science Technology Building in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.The incident happened around 5.30 pm on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Minhaz, 20.The deceased's colleagues rescued him and took him to the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead around 8:45 pm.Mohammad Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost confirmed the matter.The deceased’s friend Kazi Amjad Hossain Abir said Minhaz fell down from the eighth floor of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Science and Technology Building on Saturday evening while fitting the window curtain angle on the floor.At first, he was taken to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Neuro Science Hospital with serious injuries where the doctors referred him to DMCH. He was rushed to the emergency department where doctors declared him dead, he said.The body has been kept at hospital morgue for an autopsy. The matter has been reported to the concerned police station, said Bachchu Mia.SA