Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Home Education

HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 11:23 AM  Count : 1266
Observer Online Report

The pass rate of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations is 78.64 per cent.

Last year, the combine pass rate was 85.95 per cent. Compared to that, the rate was dropped by 7.31 per cent.

A total of 10,67,852 students passed this year's HSC exams from all boards, 79.44 per cent passed from the Dhaka board.
Meanwhile, the pass rate in Barishal is 80.65 per cent, Rajshahi 78.45 per cent, Cumilla 75.34 per cent, Sylhet 71.62 per cent, Mymensingh and Dinajpur 70.44 per cent and Chattogram 73.81 per cent.
A total of 31,750 candidates secured GPA-5 from Dhaka board, 11,260 from Rajshahi 6,340 from Chattogram, 5,650 from Cumilla and 4,000 from Barshal board.

Earlier, the results were published on websites and respective institutions at 11am on Sunday after handing over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10am.

Chairmen of 11 education boards, including nine general education boards, madrasas and technical boards, handed over the summary of the results to the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban residence.

How To Get Results 

Candidates can get their results online or through SMS. To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For example, HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd

TF

HSC results handed over to PM

