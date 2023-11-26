Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home Countryside

Train derailment in Kishoreganj: Two rescue trains arrive at accident site after 7 hours

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 10:49 AM  Count : 316

Train derailment in Kishoreganj: Two rescue trains arrive at accident site after 7 hours

Train derailment in Kishoreganj: Two rescue trains arrive at accident site after 7 hours


Two crane trains arrived at the accident site after seven hours to retrieve the engine and wagons of the Kishoreganj Express from the tracks around 11:00 pm on Saturday.

The two crane trains arrived from Akhaura in Brahmanbaria and Mymensingh. The preparations for the retrieval operation are underway, with the quick commencement of the task to recover the engine and wagons.
According to railway sources, on Saturday evening, while the 'Bijoy Express' train from Chattogram was waiting at the Gachihata Station on the way to Mymensingh, it was anticipated that the “Kishoreganj Express” train heading towards Dhaka would cross its path. However, during the time of changing the track line for the crossing, the engine and two wagons of the “Kishoreganj Express” train derailed.

As a result, the 'Bijoy Express' train was halted on the line of the “Kishoreganj Express”. Consequently, the “Bijoy Express” is stuck at the Gachihata Station. In this situation, all train operations on the Bhairab-Mymensingh route have been suspended.

Mizanur Rahman, station master of Kishoreganj Rail Station, said the two crane trains have already reached the accident site. The preparations for the rescue operation have begun, and the rapid recovery of the engine and wagons will commence shortly.

SA

Train derails in Kishoreganj, rail link halted



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Child dies being hit by auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
New gas reserves found in Sylhet
Man sentenced to death for killing daughter in Sirajganj
Rotary Public Image Seminar held
Man to die for killing wife, mother-in-law in Chandpur
Farmer dies from snake bite in Bhola


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft