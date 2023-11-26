Train derailment in Kishoreganj: Two rescue trains arrive at accident site after 7 hours

Two crane trains arrived at the accident site after seven hours to retrieve the engine and wagons of the Kishoreganj Express from the tracks around 11:00 pm on Saturday.The two crane trains arrived from Akhaura in Brahmanbaria and Mymensingh. The preparations for the retrieval operation are underway, with the quick commencement of the task to recover the engine and wagons.According to railway sources, on Saturday evening, while the 'Bijoy Express' train from Chattogram was waiting at the Gachihata Station on the way to Mymensingh, it was anticipated that the “Kishoreganj Express” train heading towards Dhaka would cross its path. However, during the time of changing the track line for the crossing, the engine and two wagons of the “Kishoreganj Express” train derailed.As a result, the 'Bijoy Express' train was halted on the line of the “Kishoreganj Express”. Consequently, the “Bijoy Express” is stuck at the Gachihata Station. In this situation, all train operations on the Bhairab-Mymensingh route have been suspended.Mizanur Rahman, station master of Kishoreganj Rail Station, said the two crane trains have already reached the accident site. The preparations for the rescue operation have begun, and the rapid recovery of the engine and wagons will commence shortly.SA