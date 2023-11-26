7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country







To maintain law and order across the country during the blockade, a total of 230 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed.





Of the 230 platoons, 28 were deployed in the capital and surrounding areas.





The main opposition BNP and like-minded parties are observing another 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade started on Sunday (November 26).

The opposition parties have already observed blockades in six phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next general election under a non-partisan administration.





TF

