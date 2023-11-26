Video
Sunday, 26 November, 2023
NSU's CPC hosts 'Women's Career Carnival 2023'

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 10:24 AM  Count : 291
Staff Correspondent

The Career and Placement Center (CPC) of North South University hosted the closing ceremony of Women's Career Carnival 2023 on Sunday.

The two-day long carnival was organized by Heroes for All (HFA) and I-Social which was bridged the gender gap and leadership skills and inspired women to break barriers in their respective careers.
The closing ceremony showcased the resounding success and impact of women's empowerment initiatives, featuring multiple stalls from prominent companies offering exclusive career opportunities for women. The two-day event encompassed a range of workshops covering essential topics such as "Selecting the Right Career," "CV Writing as a Marketing Tool," "Starting up with Startups," and "Career with Creatives." These sessions were complemented by engaging networking opportunities, High-Tea sessions, interactive discussions, career counseling panels, and talks on building successful careers.

The second day of the Women's Career Carnival 2023 continued the momentum from the inaugural day, witnessing significant success and participation from enthusiastic attendees.

During the closing ceremony, Dr Rehnuma Karim, Founder and President of Heroes for All, Inc and Dr Ananya Raihan, Founder and CEO of I-Social, delivered inspiring speeches that captivated and motivated attending students. The Special Guest, Major General Md Najrul Islam, SPP, NDU, afwc, psc, G (LPR), emphasized the paramount importance of gender inclusivity and empowerment in today's job market. Dr M. Ismail Hossain, Prof of Economics Department in North South University, chaired the session, encouraging women to strive for success despite adversities.

The event was coordinated by a Lecturer of NSU Hamida Mosharraf Moniea, Coordinator of SBE and the Career and Placement Center (CPC). The volunteer partner of the event was NSU HR CLUB.

At the Closing Ceremony, Dr Mohammad Khasro Miah expressed his warmest heartfelt gratitude and extended a vote of thanks to everyone involved in the Women's Career Carnival 2023, acknowledging their invaluable contributions toward empowering and uplifting women in the professional sphere.

BMRU



