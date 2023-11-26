Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home Countryside

Two killed, 4 injured as private car falls into pond in Mymensingh

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 10:09 AM  Count : 306
Observer Online Report

Two killed, 4 injured as private car falls into pond in Mymensingh

Two killed, 4 injured as private car falls into pond in Mymensingh


Two people including a minor girl were killed as a private car fell into a pond at Ishwarganj upazila in Mymensingh district on Saturday.

The accident occured on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Char Hosenpur area on Saturday evening.
The deceased pedestrian Jannatun Adan, 11, daughter of Lokman Hossain of Charhosenpur village under Sadar Union of the upazila, and private car passenger Babul Pal, 65, son of Banu Pal of Iluchhia area of Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj.

Seema Pal, 45, wife of deceased Babul Pal, her son Tanmoy Pal, 25, Suptipal, 35, wife of Indrajit Das of Patbazar Mor area of Gouripur upazila, her son Shrestjit Pal, 7, sustained injuries in the accident.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

According to locals, the private car was going to Mymensingh from Kishoreganj. When it reached Char Hosenpur area, pedestrian Jannatul Adan suddenly appeared in front of the car. While trying to save her, the private car lost control and fell into a nearby pond, leaving the child and a passenger of a private car dead on the spot.

Ishwarganj Police Station officer-in-charge Majedur Rahman said that no complaint has been filed by the families of the victims.

Legal processes are underway in this regard, added the OC.

SA

Related Topics

Mymensingh   accident  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Child dies being hit by auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
New gas reserves found in Sylhet
Man sentenced to death for killing daughter in Sirajganj
Rotary Public Image Seminar held
Man to die for killing wife, mother-in-law in Chandpur
Farmer dies from snake bite in Bhola


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft