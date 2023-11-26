Two killed, 4 injured as private car falls into pond in Mymensingh

Two people including a minor girl were killed as a private car fell into a pond at Ishwarganj upazila in Mymensingh
district on Saturday.
The accident
occured on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Char Hosenpur area on Saturday evening.
The deceased pedestrian Jannatun Adan, 11, daughter of Lokman Hossain of Charhosenpur village under Sadar Union of the upazila, and private car passenger Babul Pal, 65, son of Banu Pal of Iluchhia area of Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj.
Seema Pal, 45, wife of deceased Babul Pal, her son Tanmoy Pal, 25, Suptipal, 35, wife of Indrajit Das of Patbazar Mor area of Gouripur upazila, her son Shrestjit Pal, 7, sustained injuries in the accident.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
According to locals, the private car was going to Mymensingh from Kishoreganj. When it reached Char Hosenpur area, pedestrian Jannatul Adan suddenly appeared in front of the car. While trying to save her, the private car lost control and fell into a nearby pond, leaving the child and a passenger of a private car dead on the spot.
Ishwarganj Police Station officer-in-charge Majedur Rahman said that no complaint has been filed by the families of the victims.
Legal processes are underway in this regard, added the OC.
SA