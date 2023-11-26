Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war







Plans to release another group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners suffered a setback on

Saturday, the second day of a four-day truce after seven weeks of war.





On Friday evening the Palestinian Islamist group freed 13 Israelis, along with an unexpected 10 Thais and one Filipino, and Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners from its jails, hours after the truce took effect.





Hamas is expected to free a total of 50 hostages in exchange for 150Palestinian prisoners in Israel, under a deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt and theUnited States.

Hamas snatched about 240 captives from southern Israel in an unprecedented October 7 attack that Israeli officials say killed around 1,200 people, most ofthem civilians. In response, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas and unleashed an aerial bombing campaign and ground operation in Gaza that the Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people, also mostly civilians.





Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

- Fresh releases delayed -



- Returning to north Gaza -

- Gaza relief -

- Drone hits Israeli-owned ship -

- Trouble on Lebanon border -

Saturday, adding that it deployed fighter jets to strike Hezbollah infrastructure in response.





The cross-border exchanges of fire mainly between Israel and Hezbollah have killed 109 people in Lebanon according to an AFP tally, as well as six soldiers and three civilians on the Israeli side, according to Israeli authorities. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Israeli fire hit one of its patrol vehicles in the country's south on Saturday. It said "no peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged."





TF



The armed wing of Hamas said Saturday it was delaying the handover of a second group of hostages until Israel "adheres to the terms of the agreement". The entry of humanitarian aid to the north of the Gaza Strip and the selection criteria for the liberation of prisoners were the issues in question, the Ezzedine al-Qassam brigades said in a statement. An Israeli official confirmed to AFP the hostages had not yet been handedover to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, said that despite an Israeli military warning that returning to the north is prohibited, it is estimated that several thousand Palestinians attempted to move from the southern Gaza Strip to the north. The Hamas-run health ministry said seven people were wounded by fire from Israeli soldiers on Saturday as they tried to go to northern Gaza. In several reported incidents on Friday, Israeli forces opened fire and threw teargas canisters at people heading northwards, with one personreportedly killed and dozens injured, OCHA said.AFPTV live footage showed a stream of trucks carrying desperately needed aid entering Gaza for the second successive day. OCHA said 137 trucks carrying fuel, food, water, medicine and other essentials had passed into the embattled Palestinian territory via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Friday. Twenty-one critical patients were also evacuated. OCHA said a total of 200 trucks had been sent from the Israeli village of Nitzana to the Rafah crossing on Friday.A drone suspected of being launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Indian Ocean, according to a US defence official. "We are aware of reports that there was a suspected IRGC-initiated Shahed-136 UAV (that) struck a civilian motor vessel in the Indian Ocean" on Friday, the official said, adding it caused minor damage and nobody was injured. The attack comes almost a week after Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized an Israel-linked cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.The Israeli army said it shot down a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon and had been targeting an Israeli drone. The missile did not cross into Israeli territory, the military said on