Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC forms panels in 300 constituencies to probe pre-poll anomalies

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has formed 'Electoral Inquiry Committee' comprising judicial officers in all 300 constituencies to find pre-poll irregularities of the 12th national parliamentary elections.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification in this connection on Saturday. Earlier, the EC sent a letter to the Ministry in this regard on Thursday.

Joint district and session judges, senior assistant judges and district assistant judges of the respective districts are the members of the committees, according to the notification.

The notification said the committee will investigate polls-related criminal activities, violation of the electoral code of conduct, and any irregularities that hamper free, fair and neutral election.

The committee will have to submit a comprehensive report to the Election Commission within three days, highlighting its findings and offering recommendations.

The Inquiry Committee shall have the same power as a Civil Court to compel any person to appear before it and give evidence and to produce necessary documents or materials.

Proceedings of the Committee shall be treated as judicial proceedings under Sections 193 and 228 of the Panel Code.

In the event of irregularities occurring during the performance of duties before the election, the committee is mandated to investigate and report to the Election Commission. Adequate funds will be allocated to cover fuel and other expenses related to the committee's duties, the notification said.

Furthermore, in accordance with the committee's requirements, relevant authorities such as returning officers, district commissioners, police commissioners, superintendents of police, regional election officers, senior district election officers, and district election officers, as well as upazila or thana election officers, will extend necessary assistance.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners had made a call on Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on November 1 and sought cooperation of the judiciary to inquire the pre-election anomalies.

After the meeting, the CEC told journalists about deputing the judicial officers in electoral inquiry committee saying the judges would even work during the vacation of the civil court.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


EC forms panels in 300 constituencies to probe pre-poll anomalies
3 nomination forms collected for Raushan, two others  
Israel-Gaza: Families' relief as hostages released
BNP expects Russia's role in restoring democracy in Bangladesh: Rizvi
643 judicial magistrates to be deployed in general election
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
US terms Zakharova statement 'deliberate mischaracterization'
BNP, allies call another 48-hour countrywide blockade from today


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft