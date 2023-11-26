EC forms panels in 300 constituencies to probe pre-poll anomalies

The Election Commission (EC) has formed 'Electoral Inquiry Committee' comprising judicial officers in all 300 constituencies to find pre-poll irregularities of the 12th national parliamentary elections.The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification in this connection on Saturday. Earlier, the EC sent a letter to the Ministry in this regard on Thursday.Joint district and session judges, senior assistant judges and district assistant judges of the respective districts are the members of the committees, according to the notification.The notification said the committee will investigate polls-related criminal activities, violation of the electoral code of conduct, and any irregularities that hamper free, fair and neutral election.The committee will have to submit a comprehensive report to the Election Commission within three days, highlighting its findings and offering recommendations.The Inquiry Committee shall have the same power as a Civil Court to compel any person to appear before it and give evidence and to produce necessary documents or materials.Proceedings of the Committee shall be treated as judicial proceedings under Sections 193 and 228 of the Panel Code.In the event of irregularities occurring during the performance of duties before the election, the committee is mandated to investigate and report to the Election Commission. Adequate funds will be allocated to cover fuel and other expenses related to the committee's duties, the notification said.Furthermore, in accordance with the committee's requirements, relevant authorities such as returning officers, district commissioners, police commissioners, superintendents of police, regional election officers, senior district election officers, and district election officers, as well as upazila or thana election officers, will extend necessary assistance.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners had made a call on Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on November 1 and sought cooperation of the judiciary to inquire the pre-election anomalies.After the meeting, the CEC told journalists about deputing the judicial officers in electoral inquiry committee saying the judges would even work during the vacation of the civil court.