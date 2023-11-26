3 nomination forms collected for Raushan, two others  

Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Saturday the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad collected three nomination forms for herself, her son Saad Ershad and Dr KR Islam.Chunnu said this while talking to reporters at the interview of the nomination seekers from Barishal, Khulna and Sylhet divisions at the party Chairman's Banani office on Saturday.Chunnu said, "On Friday party's Chief Patron Raushan Ershad requested me to collect three nomination papers. However, these forms were not collected till Saturday evening."The JP leader said, "If required, I will personally deliver it to her."He said, "Selling of party nomination forms has concluded officially. Candidates unable to collect forms due to various circumstances can collect forms with approval from the party Chairman."Chunnu reiterated that the Jatiya Party stands united under the leadership of GM Quader and said there are no conflicts in the party.Responding to another query, the Jatiya Party Secretary General said, "We are determined to contest in all 300 constituencies. Each political party has its unique approach, and we are steadfastly following our own strategy.Chunnu said, "Our nomination decisions will prioritise individuals based on their longstanding contributions to the party, their local popularity, their dedication to the nation, and their commitment to the people."He expressed hope that the party will release the final list of candidates by November 27.Earlier in the day, interviews of candidate from Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions were held presided over by Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.