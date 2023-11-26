Israel-Gaza: Families' relief as hostages released

TEL AVIV, Nov 25: The group, which includes young children and elderly women, are now back in Israel after being brought by the Red Cross from Gaza into Egypt.Soon after, 39 Palestinian detainees were released across the Beitunia checkpoint in the West Bank.Ten Thai nationals and one Filipino were also released by Hamas, in a deal separate to the one mediated by Qatar.Under the terms of the Qatar deal, a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees are meant to be released over four days during a temporary pause in the fighting.The hostages released by Hamas on Friday were taken to an Egyptian hospital for medical assessments before being taken back to Israel.The Israelis include four children - aged two, four, six and nine - as well as an 85-year-old woman."We have now completed the return of the first of our hostages. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a entire world," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said."But I emphasise to you - the families, and to you - the citizens of Israel: We are committed to the return of all our hostages."Yoni Asher's wife, Doron Katz Asher, 34, and their two daughters Raz, four, and Aviv, two, have been released."I am determined to bring about the resurrection of my family from the trauma and the terrible bereavement we went through," Mr Asher told the BBC."I don't celebrate, I won't celebrate until the last of the kidnapped returns," he said."The families of the kidnapped are not posters, they are not slogans, they are real people, and the families of the kidnapped are from today my new family, and I will make sure and do everything that the last of the kidnapped comes home."Margalit Moses, 78, was also among those released by Hamas. A cancer survivor, she was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas on 7 October.Daniele Aloni and her six-year-old daughter Emilia have also been released as part of the deal. They were kidnapped on 7 October during a visit to stay with family in Kibbutz Nir Oz.During the attacks, the last message Daniele sent to her family said that "there were terrorists in their house" and she was afraid that they would not survive.Itay Ravi, whose 78-year-old uncle Avraham remains in captivity, says "this is one step towards being happy" after three of his family members were released.His aunt, Ruthi Munder, 78, his cousin Keren Munder, 54, and her son, Ohad Munder-Zichri, nine, were kidnapped from Nir Oz."They're making their way now to Israeli hospitals, to family, and this is very exciting. However, we cannot be completely happy," he told BBC Newsnight."It's still a very, very horrific reality that we're in," Mr Ravi added.Ohad turned nine while being held in Gaza."The only celebration that we're going to have soon is [for] Ohad's ninth birthday," Mr Ravi said."Now we're going to have a big celebration for him, with all the friends and family, after he gets into the new reality. We'll see how he's back�I don't know how a nine-year-old comes back after 50 days in the hands of a terrorist organisation. I hope he does well." �BBC