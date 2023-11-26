Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP expects Russia's role in restoring democracy in Bangladesh: Rizvi

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BNP on Saturday said it expects the positive role of Russia alongside other international community in restoring democracy in Bangladesh.

The party expressed the expectation in a statement, signed by its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, following a statement of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Bangladesh politics.

"It has come to the attention of the people of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP that Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson Maria Zakharova made some remarks on November 22, 2023, in Russian MFA's X (Twitter) handle," Rizvi said.

He said the Zakharova accused US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas of meeting with an opposition member to organize anti-government rallies, thereby interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.

"Zakharova's comments are in stark contradiction to the desires and aspirations of the citizens of Bangladesh for a transparent and inclusive election. The BNP strongly refutes the spread of disinformation," Rizvi said.

Given the Awami League's tainted track record in the 2014 and 2018 farcical elections, as well as ongoing human rights violations using the state apparatus, the BNP leader said the pro-democracy people and major political parties in Bangladesh believe that a transparent and inclusive election under the current regime, led by Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister, is a far cry.

Rizvi said the people of Bangladesh and the democratic opposition forces, led by the BNP, have been struggling for over a decade for the restoration of their stolen voting rights.

"Presently, our nation's citizens are actively engaged in a peaceful and nonviolent movement for holding a free, fair, participatory, and peaceful election of international standard, under the supervision of an election-time non-partisan government and administration, braving atrocious police persecution and joint operation of the police and the ruling party goons," he said.

Over the last few months, Rizvi said  the opposition political parties have organized numerous massive rallies, spontaneously attended by millions, both in the capital Dhaka, and divisional headquarters across Bangladesh.

"The question of aiding such rallies by any foreign diplomat is not only far from true, but a clear fabricated blame on the people's just struggles for democracy, a complaint never raised earlier by any," he observed.

The BNP leader also said Zakharova's statement aligning with the corrupt autocratic regime and against the will of people, itself amounts to interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh, which is unexpected and unfortunate.

He also said Zakharova's statement has hurt the feelings of the teeming millions, whose close relatives, numbering in thousands, have sacrificed their lives since the onset of this autocratic regime in 2009.

Currently, Rizvi said  democratic individuals are on the streets, shedding blood for the values of democracy, the rule of law, and freedom of speech.

"The people of Bangladesh gratefully acknowledge the positive role of the democracy-loving countries and international institutions of the world. The inspirational diplomatic initiatives transcend political affiliations and ideologies, and unite Bangladeshis with the shared objective of reclaiming power for the people," he said.

However, Rizvi said the pro-democracy citizens do not relish to see any other country to side with the current autocratic regime in Bangladesh.

He said Russia is a long-standing friend of Bangladesh with mutual trade, commerce, and other bilateral interests and the BNP recognizes and acknowledges historical Russian contributions and values the cordial relationship between the citizens of the two nations.

"We hold the expectation that Russia will not go against the will of Bangladeshis. As our nation strives for the restoration of voting rights and fundamental liberties, the support of Russia will be appropriated," Rizvi said.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


EC forms panels in 300 constituencies to probe pre-poll anomalies
3 nomination forms collected for Raushan, two others  
Israel-Gaza: Families' relief as hostages released
BNP expects Russia's role in restoring democracy in Bangladesh: Rizvi
643 judicial magistrates to be deployed in general election
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
US terms Zakharova statement 'deliberate mischaracterization'
BNP, allies call another 48-hour countrywide blockade from today


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft