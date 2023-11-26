Video
643 judicial magistrates to be deployed in general election

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

A total of 643 magistrates will be deployed in the next Parliamentary election for handing down punishment of different offences.

"As many as 643 magistrates will be deployed during the parliamentary election slated for January 7. The election commission has sent a letter to the Law ministry in this regard," Joint Secretary (Law) of the EC Secretariat Md Mahbubar Rahman told journalists on Saturday.

He said magistrates will be deployed two days ahead of the next general election and three days after the polls.

Mahbubur said judicial magistrates have been appointed in the election probe committee. "Magistrates can investigate the incident related to the violation of electoral code of conduct. They can only submit the report," he added.

The EC sources said the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.     �BSS




