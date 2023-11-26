Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal

The Bangladesh Meteoro-logical Department predicts a severe cyclone might develop from a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.The low is expected to form over the South Andaman Sea by Sunday, which could strengthen and potentially become a severe cyclone by Nov 30 or Dec 1, Meteorologist Omar Faruq told bdnews24.com on Friday.The weather forecast indicates that the usual seasonal low pressure is currently over the South Bay and extends to the North Bay.The Indian media said an unusually warm Indian Ocean paved the way for the possible cyclonic storm heading towards the West Bengal coast, the fourth one this year.Beyond the Bay of Bengal, the upcoming cyclone Michaung, named by Myanmar, is the sixth such event forming in the Indian Ocean this year, proving that Indian waters have been busier than usual compared to the customary four cyclones that occur in most years, according to the Times of India.It said the possible storm system, originating in the Gulf of Thailand, has been moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, but may curve towards Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar.On Nov 17, Cyclone Midhili lashed Bangladesh's coast with "weak" winds, but caused significant harm, killing at least seven people and destroying scores of homes.It also damaged crops with driving rain at the onset of winter, disrupted transport and knocked off power in many areas after making landfall.The deaths were caused by wall collapse or fallen trees, which also halted traffic in some areas.In the forecast for the next 72 hours from 9am on Friday, Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said the weather in Bangladesh may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country.Day and night temperatures are likely to remain almost unchanged nationwide, according to him.�bdnews24.com