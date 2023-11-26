Video
BNP, allies call another 48-hour countrywide blockade from today

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


A 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and other likeminded parties will begin from Sunday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing on Thursday evening.
The Jamaat-e-Islami also issued a press release, signed by its acting Secretary General ATM Masum, with the blockade announcement on Thursday.

Rizvi said the blockade programme will be observed from 6:00am on Sunday to 6:00am on Tuesday across the country. Other like-minded opposition parties, including Jamaat, will observe the same programme.

This will be the 7th such programme called by the opposition parties demanding general election under a neutral government.
 
Besides, both parties will arrange prayers on Friday in mosques after Jummah in memory of "opposition leaders and activists who have been killed" in police firing since  October 28.

Rizvi claimed the opposition blockade was successful with the full support of the country's people. "It also proved that our demand is justified."




