Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to exchange views with party candidates today

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Awami League President and party's parliamentary nomination board chief Sheikh Hasina will exchange views with AL's nomination aspirants for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election at Ganabhaban at 10 am today.

Awami League President and party's parliamentary nomination board chief Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Saturday.

 AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all member of Awami League's National Election Steering Committee formed for the 12th national parliamentary elections and party's all nomination aspirants to attend the meeting on time with photo-copy of NID card and received copy of nomination papers (photo-copy of online forms).    �BSS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


EC forms panels in 300 constituencies to probe pre-poll anomalies
3 nomination forms collected for Raushan, two others  
Israel-Gaza: Families' relief as hostages released
BNP expects Russia's role in restoring democracy in Bangladesh: Rizvi
643 judicial magistrates to be deployed in general election
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
US terms Zakharova statement 'deliberate mischaracterization'
BNP, allies call another 48-hour countrywide blockade from today


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft