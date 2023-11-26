Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 25: Rail communication between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Mymensingh remained suspended after an intra-city train derailed in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj on Saturday afternoon.Fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident.The suspension of the rail operation came to a halt when the engine and two other compartments of the Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express derailed while entering Gachihata Rail Station Point in the Katiadi upazila around 4:20 pm.Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, master of Kishoreganj Rail Station, told UNB that there was a schedule to change a crossing line between Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express and the Kishoreganj Express in the Gachihata Rail Station.The train suddenly derailed when it was changing a point line for crossing, he said, adding that the Chattogram-return Bijoy Express got stranded in the station following the derailment.A relief train from Brahmanbaria's Akhaura station was coming to remove the derailed train from the rail track, the master said.Normalcy to the rail communication on the Bhairab and Mymensingh route will return after removal, he added. �UNB