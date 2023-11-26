Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 25: Rail communication between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Mymensingh remained suspended after an intra-city train derailed in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj on Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident.

The suspension of the rail operation came to a halt when the engine and two other compartments of the Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express derailed while entering Gachihata Rail Station Point in the Katiadi upazila around 4:20 pm.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, master of Kishoreganj Rail Station, told UNB that there was a schedule to change a crossing line between Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express and the Kishoreganj Express in the Gachihata Rail Station.

The train suddenly derailed when it was changing a point line for crossing, he said, adding that the Chattogram-return Bijoy Express got stranded in the station following the             derailment.

A relief train from Brahmanbaria's Akhaura station was coming to remove the derailed train from the rail track, the master said.

Normalcy to the rail communication on the Bhairab and Mymensingh route will return after removal, he added.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended
GD filed as IU BCL president's audio clips goes viral
Construction works to be completed by June 2024: Sujan
232 platoons of BGB deployed countrywide
Large-scale damage reported to crops in Chandpur
Security measures in place for next general election, says Addl Com DMP
Police block Islami Andolan procession at Shantinagar
SC summons 7 pro-BNP lawyers to appear for contempt of court


Latest News
EC to present free, fair election: Ahsan Habib
Sheikh Hasina to exchange views with party's nomination aspirants
Liverpool hold Man City, Haaland scores fastest 50 league goals
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
AL thinking whether it needs 'Mohajot' partners in next election: Quader
BRTC bus torched at Uttara
JaPa to publish final list of candidates on Monday
'EC to read out list of winners selected by PM': Rizvi
Gano Forum, People's Party will not to take part in election
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajbari road crash
Most Read News
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
19 killed in road crashes across country
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Three workers killed being hit by lorry in Ctg
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh's political affairs
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft