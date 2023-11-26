GD filed as IU BCL president's audio clips goes viral

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Nov 25: A general diary was lodged at Islamic University police station on Friday night as a total of three audio clips containing conversation between Islamic University unit Bangladesh Chhatra League president Faisal Siddike Arafat and another person went viral Facebook from Wednesday night to Friday night.IU BCL unit vice-president Munshi Kamrul Hasan Anik filed the general diary in this connection on Friday, said Islamic University police station officer-in-charge Annur Jayed Biplob.Police are looking into the matter, the OC said.According to the audio conversation shared from a Facebook account named Shanjida Akter Tania on Wednesday night, Arafat was heard saying to Milon, who got an appointment as a driver on the campus on September 3, to pay him money. Milon was supposed to pay him the money as per their agreement but he did not pay him in time.In the audio conversation shared from Islamic University Campus page on Thursday, Arafat was heard pressurising a person over phone to pay him Tk 20 lakh.In the audio conversation shared from Islamic University Campus page on Friday night, an altercation between Arafat and IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy took place over the phone where they were heard talking to each other about the sharing of money.Many IU BCL unit activists demanded Arafat's punishment to the central BCL body if he had any kind of involvement in such a recruitment anomaly.Contacted, IU BCL unit president Faisal Siddike Arafat said that the audio conversations leaked on social media were edited and he had no involvement in such incidents.IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy said that a group vested quarter had tried to tarnish their image by spreading the edited audio clips.Earlier, a total of 14 audio clips containing conversations between Islamic University vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam and different people went viral on social media from February 16 to June 13 this year.IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan filed a general diary with the Islamic University police station after an audio clips containing conversation between the VC and a jobseeker of IU's Mass Communication and Journalism Department had gone viral on February 17.On March 14, an audio clip contain ing conversation between the university's acting registrar HM Ali Hasan and a contractor went viral on social media. � UNB