JP working to ensure voting rights of people: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Saturday that they have been working for people so that voters can exercise their franchise rights in the upcoming national elections billed for January 7 next.He told this to reporters during interviews of nomination aspirants of Barishal, Sylhet and Khulna divisions at the party's chairman office in Dhaka's Banani on Saturday, said a media release signed by Khandaker Delowar Jalali, press secretary-2 of the party chairman.He said his party is going ahead with its own strategy centring the next parliamentary polls and they will field candidates for 300 seats in the country.The nominations will be finalised considering contribution of candidates to the party, their name-fame and affection for people and after all the country, he said, adding that their nomination aspirants also want a fair and neutral election so that voters can cast votes.The nomination aspirants of Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh will face the interview tomorrow and the final list of candidates will be made public on November 27.The party's Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairmen ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Advocate Salma Islam, Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa, Presidium Members Fakhrul Imam, Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Sirajul Islam and Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Sirajul Islam, among others were present at the meeting. UNB