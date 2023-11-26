Video
Home Back Page

Matua Mahasangha leader Subrata Thakur seeks AL nomination for Gopalganj-1  

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

In the 60 years of political history of Gopalganj Kashiyani's Urakandi Thakurbari, Subrata Thakur, a competent successor of Harichand Thakur, the Lord of scheduled caste Hindus of greater Bengal, has applied for nomination as Member of Parliament (MP) candidate from the same area of Gopalganj-1 and two other constituencies.

His forefather Shachipati Thakur was elected MP of the then-east Pakistan Provincial Assembly in 1964 from Gopalganuj constituency, according to Subrata Thakur.

Subrata Thakur, now Chairman of Kashiani Upazila Parishad, has sought nominations for the general election from Gopalganj-1 (Moksodpur-Kashiyani), Khulna-1 (Dacop-Batiaghata) and Khulna-5 (Fultala-Dumuria) constituencies for the 12th parliamentary elections.

Subrata, son of Himashupati Thakur, is now the Executive President of Bangladesh Matua Mahasangha central committee, was born in Urakandi Thakurbari on December 31 in 1973.

After completion of his primary and secondary education, he was admitted to Ramdia Govt SK College under Kashiyani upazila. He completed his higher secondary and Bachelor's degree from the college where he was elected general secretary (GS) and vice-president (VP) of the college students' union in 1989-90 and 1994-1995 sessions respectively.

He had also performed as the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Kashiani Upazila unit. He was later elected as Chairman of Urakandi union council at an early age (2003-2009). He was later elected chairman of Kashiyani upazila parishad in 2009 and served successfully till 2014.

Later, he was given the charge of forest and environment affairs secretary of Kashiyani upazila unit of Awami League (AL) in 2015 and continued till 2022. Subrata Thakur, 50, is very well known in AL politics in Gopalganj, is now the joint general secretary of Gopalganj district AL. He also became very popular among the Matuas all over the country and also in the Indian state of West Bengal. Subrata Thakur, the most energetic and pragmatic leader of the new generation, has a long political and religious history background. His forefathers were well known and recognized in United Bengal, the then East Pakistan and West Bengal as well as Indian politics.

Barrister PR Thakur, the grandson of Harichand Thakur, was elected as a member of parliament (MP) of the United Bengal in 1937. He was also an MP from provincial assembly in 1946, side by side he was also elected as member of constituent assembly of the United India.




« PreviousNext »

