Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 6:25 AM
22 Bikalpo Dhara leaders buy nomination forms for JS polls

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Bikalpo Dhara Bangladesh has distributed a total of 22 nomination forms in last four days to its leaders and activists intending to participate in the upcoming national election on January 7.

According to a Bikalpo Dhara press release, its Secretary General Abdul Mannan sought nomination from Laksmipur-4, Senior Vice President M. Mohsin Chowdhury from Feni-3, Presidium Member Mahi Badruddoza Chowdhury from Munsiganj-1, Prof Dr. Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury for Sunamganj-1, Mazharul Haque Shah Chowdhury from Chattogram-2, Joint Secretary General Enayet Kabir from Barishal-3, Juba Dhara General Secretary Mostafa Sarwar from Dhaka-5, Harun-Or Rashid from Rangpur-2, Maruf Hasan Kajal from Jashore-3, Jahanir Alam from Gaibandha-5, Abu Bakkar Siddque from Laksmipur-4, Anwar Hossain from Natore-3 and Siddiqur Rahman Khorshed from Potuakhali-1.

The party started distribution of nomination forms from November 22.




22 Bikalpo Dhara leaders buy nomination forms for JS polls
