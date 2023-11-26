Indian couple, 13 others killed in road crashes

At least 15 people including an Indian couple, an on-duty police constable, newborn baby and a sexagenarian were killed and several others were injured in road accidents across the country on Saturday.The accidents took places in Feni, Chattogram, Satkhira, Natore, Gazipur, and Lalmonirhat districts.An Indian couple was killed and a driver was injured in a collision between a truck and a private car in Satkhira Sadar upazila on Saturday morning. The couple met the tragic end of their lives while going to India.Based on their passport information, the deceased were identified as Asim Kumar Biswas, 60, who used to work in Bangladesh and his wife Chhobi Biswas, 49, of Siliguri in West Bengal, India.The injured driver was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 30, a resident of Dighulia in Khulna district.The accident took place when the couple was going to India through Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira.Five people including four of a family were killed and another injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday afternoon.The victims were identified as Insab Ali, 75, his son Ayub Ali, 38, his sister Parvin, 35, Parveen's daughter Sharmin, 17, and auto-rickshaw driver Mokles Ali, 45.The four members of the family were going to Rajshahi city in the asuto-rickshaw from Kantapur village in Gurdaspur upazila of Natore for the treatment.A police constable was killed and two other policemen were injured when a police van overturned after being hit by a lorry at Rajendrapur Chourasta in Gazipur district.The deceased was identified as Bitan Barua, 30, a constable of Gazipur Metropolitan Police. Swapna Begum, sub-inspector of Gazipur sadar police station, confirmed the incident.The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Saiful Islam, 22, of Haripuskarni village under the Fulgazi upazila of the district and eight-month-old Anas, son of Akram Hossain of Chiora village in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla.The injured were the baby's father Akram Hossain, mother Jannatul Munni, brother Hashim Bin Akram and maternal grandfather Jamal Uddin.Akram along with his family went to the house of his father-in-law to Pubro Basantopur village in the Fulgazi upazila from Cumilla's Chauddogram upazila a few days back.They were returning to Cumilla from the Basantopur village by a CNG-run autorickshaw in the morning.Police and locals said the accident happened in the morning when a speeding pickup van ran over the autorickshaw carrying the five members of the family on Amzadhat-Munshirhat road in Shanirhat Monipur area, leaving all critically injured.The autorickshaw driver and the baby were rushed to Feni Sadar Hospital where physicians declared them dead upon arrival, they said, adding that the rest were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.Fulgazi Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Hasim said the pickup van driver Shahin was arrested in this connection and both vehicles were also seized. A sexagenarian man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into an auto-rickshaw at Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Saturday.The accident took place in Sirajul Market area under Kakina union in the afternoon.Deceased Abiz Uddin Munsi, 60, was a resident of Betgari area under Chanrdrapur union in the upazila. He was an imam at a local mosque.Quoting locals, Kaliganj Police Station officer-in-charge Imtiaz Kabir said a motorcycle and a battery-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Sirajul Market area, leaving motorcyclist Abiz dead on the spot.