Ctg BNP leader arrested on eve of Oct. 28 rally dies of 'heart attack' in jail

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

A Chattogram BNP leader died of a heart attack in Kashimpur Jail on Saturday, according to jail authorities.

The deceased was Golapur Rahman, vice-president of Mohra ward BNP in Chattogram city.

Subrata Kumar Bala, senior jail superintendent of the high security unit of Kashimpur Central Jail confirmed the matter.

Golapur Rahman fell ill inside the jail on Saturday afternoon due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the prison hospital.

 Later, he was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur. The doctor declared him dead on arrival, said Subrata.

His family members were informed about the matter by telephone from Kashimpur jail around 7pm on Saturday, said in-charge of Chattogram Metropolitan BNP office Md Idris Ali His family members have been asked to go to Kashimpur jail to receive his body, said Idris.

Golapur went to Dhaka to attend the BNP rally on October 28. On the eve of the rally, police arrested seven people, including former Mohra ward councillor Mohammad Azam and Golap in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan. Since then, they have been lodged in Kashimpur jail.     �UNB




