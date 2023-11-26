Over 63 lakh Ctg voters to cast vote in next nat’l elections

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 25: A total of 63,07,995 voters in 16 constituencies of Chattogram district will cast their vote for their candidates in the upcoming 12th Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on January 7."All preparations for holding the general elections free and fair have been taken in Chattogram," said M Yunus Ali Regional Election Officer.The total numbers of voters were 56,37,461 in the past 11th Parliamentary elections held on December 30 in 2018.A total of 6,70,494 voters has been increased for the upcoming elections, Yunus Ali said.Presently, the total numbers of polling stations now stand at 2,022 in 16 seats, he added.In the past 11th general elections, the total numbers of polling station were 1,899.The concerned office of the Election Commission has already taken the step to prepare a panel of polling officials of 45,407 numbers for conducting the next elections, the Chattogram Regional Election office sources said.In the past 11th elections, a total of 34,560 officials conducted the polling in 16 constituencies of Chattogram, sources said. The polling officials include, Presiding officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, and Polling Officers.On November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th Parliamentary elections. According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination forms is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.After withdrawal of candidature, the EC will allot symbols to the candidates on December 18. According to Chattogram Regional Election office sources, symbols will be allocated on December 18. The next day, from December 19 to January 3, the training of polling officers will continue.A total of 43,245 polling officers will take responsibility for polling stations in the elections. The rest polling officers are kept as alternatives. According to the Election Commission's policy - first or second class officers from government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions, teachers of government or government-aided colleges or equivalent educational institutions, headmasters of government-aided High Schools and Class-I officers of state-owned Bank-Insurance companies will be the Presiding Officers. Officers below the rank of the same organization will perform their duties as Assistant Presiding and Polling Officers.The votes will be taken in 13,741 booths under 2,022 polling stations in the district, the source added.Meanwhile, the mainstream political party and the ruling Awami League has not yet announced the names of the candidates for 300 JS seats.In the meantime, the Jatiya Party has announced the names of the 16 constituencies of Chattogram.