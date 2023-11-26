AL stalwarts vie for nomination to contest 12th general election

Some 22 persons have sought AL ticket for contesting the 12th parliamentary election including the sitting MP of Faridpur-1 Monjur Hossain Bulbul, also a retired bureaucrat, while some 19 persons have filed nomination forms vying for the party tickets in Barishal-2 seat.The AL Parliamentary Nomination Board has already finalised its decision scrutinizing 3,362 forms. The nomination of AL would be declared at 4:00pm on Sunday in its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka, according to AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, also a former member of parliament (MP) from Faridpur-1 constituency (Madhukhali, Boalmari and Alfadanga), has sought the party nomination from the same seat for contesting the general election slated to be held on January 7.However, Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad President industrialist Capt M Moazzem Hossain Babul, also president of Barishal Division Unnayan Forum, has sought AL nomination for the Barishal-2 (Ujirpur-Banaripara) seat.They have submitted their nomination forms to the AL office along with some 3,362 aspiring candidates of the party.Abdur Rahman, a former Bangladesh Chhatra League General Secretary, was elected MP from Faridpur-1 constituency comprising the upazilas of Madhukhali, Boalmari and Alfadanga in Faridpur district on December 29, 2008 and January 5, 2014.Later in 2018, the party nominated Monjur Hossain Bulbul, now the chairman of Rupali Bank, as it candidate in Faridpur-1 seat.