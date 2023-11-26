4-storey building tilts in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: A four-storey building tilted in Raufabad area of Baizid Bostami in Chattogram city on Saturday.The building tilted around 6:30pm on Saturday, the fire service said. A fire service unit rushed to the spot. They have surrounded the building.Jalal Ahmed, control room operator of Agrabad Fire Service, confirmed the matter."At 6.18 pm, we received a call about the building. The building named "Khorshed Mansion", tilted slightly, fell on a building next to it.However, no one was injured. As far as I know, there is work going on drains and sewerage next to the building. I suspect this could lead to the building getting tilted. However, more details will be known later," said Jalal.Three firefighting units have been sent there.Sujon Kumar Dey, officer-in-charge of Baizid Police Station, said, "Our team is on the spot. Police and fire services are working to evacuate residents of the building. Beyond that, I can't say anything at the moment. More details will be known later." �UNB