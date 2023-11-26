Speakers for nature-based solutions and local adaptation for building resilience in Sundarban

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organised a national workshop, focusing on the integration of Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) and Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) in the world's largest mangrove forest Sundarbans, in Dhaka on Saturday.The primary objective of the workshop was to engage and consult with stakeholders to identify issues, prioritise interventions, and understand challenges and opportunities in the Sundarbans catchment area.Participants delved into the intricacies of combining LLA and NbS, with a specific focus on addressing pressing regional development needs.Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended the workshop as the chief guest.Dr Mohammed Asaduzzaman, former Research Director and Professorial Fellow at BIDS, Dr Stefan Alfred Groenewold, Principal Advisor at GIZ, Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Development Cooperation at Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka and Sonali Dayaratne, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, among experts joined the event.Iqbal Abdullah emphasised the crucial role of the Sundarbans in Nature-Based Solutions, calling for a collaborative effort from all stakeholders to address issues related to this magnificent ecosystem and its surrounding communities.He highlighted the need to modify policies to support nature's inherent ability to thrive.Experts stressed the significance of biodiversity and discussed how new initiatives can learn from previous projects in the area. The importance of a coordinated effort involving government bodies, development partners, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, researchers, and communities was underscored.They also highlighted the importance of planning, large-scale design, and financing as central to addressing the challenges of the Sundarbans region.Through a series of presentations, exercises, and open discussions, workshop participants explored the potential of integrating NbS and LLA.Dr Haseeb, National Consultant at the UNDP, moderated the workshop ensuring a constructive and insightful dialogue. �UNB