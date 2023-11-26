Video
BGB recovers 3.48 kg cocaine in Cox's Bazar

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday recovered 3.485 kilograms (Kg) of contraband cocaine from a bus in Cox's Bazar.

According to a media release singed by Lt. Col Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commandant of the BGB-34 (Cox's Bazar), said a team of the border force conducted a drive in Banglabazar area under Sadar upazila around 8:10 am tipped-off that a consignment of cocaine would be taken to Cox's Bazar from Kushtia by a bus.    �UNB




